Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,542 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,685 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.68. 6,143,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,247,207. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.29.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

