3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Management Inc

Greylin Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,589 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tobam raised its position in 3M by 1,942.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in 3M by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MMM traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.01. 1,181,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,116,176. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.40. 3M has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $95.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.50.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

