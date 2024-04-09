HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $410.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $383.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $381.65. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.55 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

