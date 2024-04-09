Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII) Insider Purchases A$350,000.00 in Stock

Almonty Industries Inc. (ASX:AII – Get Free Report) insider Mark Trachuk acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.70 ($0.46) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,000.00 ($231,788.08).

Almonty Industries Stock Performance

Almonty Industries Company Profile

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

