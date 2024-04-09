Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 122,762 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,149,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,762 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.63% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $1,496,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,077 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,916,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,677,000 after buying an additional 2,479,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $136.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.25. 20,850,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,874,164. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.47 and its 200-day moving average is $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.92 billion, a PE ratio of 323.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

