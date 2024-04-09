Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Director Sells C$193,513.98 in Stock

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) Director James Geral Bell sold 6,666 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.03, for a total value of C$193,513.98.

Paramount Resources stock traded up C$0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$29.00. The company had a trading volume of 119,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.00. The firm has a market cap of C$4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$24.59 and a 12-month high of C$33.80.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$470.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$436.00 million. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 26.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 2.3138075 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on POU. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$32.50 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Cormark downgraded Paramount Resources from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.20.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

