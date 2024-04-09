Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Shares Purchased by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 859,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 2.1% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $21,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 634.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

NYSEARCA DFEM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. 555,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.28 and a 52-week high of $26.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

