Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 615.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 500,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,259,000 after purchasing an additional 430,604 shares during the last quarter. Sherrill & Hutchins Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,738,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,797,000 after acquiring an additional 162,821 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,633,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,504,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares during the period.

VONE stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,454. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $183.23 and a 1-year high of $238.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

