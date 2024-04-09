Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Acquired by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $4,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.62. 103,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,175. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $227.63 and a 12 month high of $308.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.44.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

