Bridgeworth LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bridgeworth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $6,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

VIOO stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.66. 27,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,398. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.28. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

