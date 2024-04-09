Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.31.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.41. 360,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,561. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.90. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The company has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.