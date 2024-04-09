Bridgeworth LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.69% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $8,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DISV. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 43.1% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000.

BATS DISV traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 218,155 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

