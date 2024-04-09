Bridgeworth LLC Purchases 18,688 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 435,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $33,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 991,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,533. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.18. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.