Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Buys 6,725 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Visteon worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Visteon by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,286.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Stock Performance

VC stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.57. 87,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,401. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $159.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $13.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $10.92. Visteon had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VC. BNP Paribas lowered Visteon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $188.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, local dimming, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

