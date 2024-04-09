Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 51.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,020 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,591,763.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.05. 168,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $203.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.50.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

