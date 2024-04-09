Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.62.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 3.2 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.33. The stock had a trading volume of 786,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,243. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.30. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $57.50 and a 1-year high of $117.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.27 million. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $1,333,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,782,826.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Whitney Chatterjee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total value of $1,333,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

