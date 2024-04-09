Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. Walker & Dunlop comprises approximately 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $7,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WD. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 5,066.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 360.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 133.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,876,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,965,365.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $179,523.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,791.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Smith III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,876,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,965,365.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,074 shares of company stock worth $4,328,255 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

WD stock traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. 38,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,030. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.06 and a 12 month high of $113.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $274.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is 81.76%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

