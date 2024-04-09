Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $437.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $437.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.86.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $430.34. 124,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,407. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $279.85 and a 12 month high of $440.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,686,000 after acquiring an additional 195,537 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,914,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,137,000 after acquiring an additional 180,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,952,000 after acquiring an additional 382,811 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $514,539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

