BTIG Research Boosts AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at BTIG Research from $65.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on APP. TheStreet raised shares of AppLovin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of APP traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,724. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.26, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.55.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 24.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $166,926.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 546,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $175,657.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,931,311.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $166,926.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 546,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,569,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,815. 12.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $165,057,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after buying an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AppLovin by 425.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,917,000 after buying an additional 2,538,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $22,402,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AppLovin by 2,856.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,851,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

