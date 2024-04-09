Craig Hallum Raises AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $5.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $3.75 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AXTI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

AXT Price Performance

Shares of AXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 514,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. AXT has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $5.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $167.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. AXT had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in AXT by 866.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 230,013 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in AXT during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in AXT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,232,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,973 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in AXT by 127.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 377,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 211,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AXT during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

