Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 11,481 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the average daily volume of 9,653 call options.

CAVA Group Trading Down 6.4 %

CAVA Group stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,216,255. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $29.05 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. CAVA Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CAVA Group will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,507,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total transaction of $3,225,951.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal sold 2,000,000 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $132,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,507,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,154,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in CAVA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CAVA Group during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,380,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CAVA Group from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.