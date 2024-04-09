Ergo (ERG) Price Hits $1.79 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.79 or 0.00002616 BTC on popular exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $133.63 million and $382,325.27 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,608.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $679.98 or 0.00992167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.44 or 0.00142183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00048070 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.14 or 0.00195725 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00046343 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.45 or 0.00139277 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,541,603 coins and its circulating supply is 74,540,604 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

