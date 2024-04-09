B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.19.

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $185,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 142,103 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,465.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock worth $62,966,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

TEAM traded up $6.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.49. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

