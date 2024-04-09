B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases 4,067 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.06.

CSX stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,493,369. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.13.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

