Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 3,081 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Eastern Bank bought a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 19.48%. On average, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

