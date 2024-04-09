Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 9th (ALPN, AMKR, APH, ARKR, ARL, AVDX, BTDR, CDE, CSCO, DGLY)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 9th:

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences Inc alerts:

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS). They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI). They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.