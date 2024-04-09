Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for April 9th (ALPN, AMKR, APH, ARKR, ARL, AVDX, BTDR, CDE, CSCO, DGLY)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2024

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, April 9th:

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN). Guggenheim issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX). They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR). They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE). They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO). They issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE). They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB). They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR). They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS). They issued a hold rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock.

Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Lipella Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LIPO). They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI). They issued a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY). They issued an overweight rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA). The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR). The firm issued a strong-buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC). Needham & Company LLC issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD). Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued a market perform rating and a $5.75 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies (NYSE:RVP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT). They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST). They issued a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF). Rosenblatt Securities issued a buy rating and a $4.20 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International (BATS:XM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

