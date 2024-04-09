Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,098,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,767 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 1.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $138,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 277.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock remained flat at $35.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

