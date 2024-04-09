Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $641.02 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,702,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,507 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 7.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 1,733,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,803. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $252.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.39. The firm has a market cap of $362.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

