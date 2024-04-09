Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,770 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total value of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,007,160.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.33, for a total value of $17,059,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,327,194.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.03, for a total transaction of $2,310,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,352 shares in the company, valued at $11,007,160.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,017 shares of company stock worth $38,296,687. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of PANW stock traded up $8.36 on Tuesday, hitting $276.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,861,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,783,207. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.30 and a twelve month high of $380.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.25.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 36.58%. On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

