Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New $375,000 Investment in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 49.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,787,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after purchasing an additional 589,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 944,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,628 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 643,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,469,000 after purchasing an additional 72,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

MBIN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.35. 7,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,139. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

