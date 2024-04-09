Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Trimmed by Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VGT stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $517.04. The company had a trading volume of 128,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,237. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $368.39 and a 1 year high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $516.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.