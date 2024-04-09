Greylin Investment Management Inc Makes New $246,000 Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Greylin Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WesBanco by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $29.29. 21,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,827. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.70 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WSBC

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.