PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 27,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.69. 83,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,830. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.42.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

