Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 329,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,494 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 168,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 142,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas now owns 268,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 13,148 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.06. 151,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,392. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.87.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

