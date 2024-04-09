Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Holdings Lifted by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFUV. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of DFUV stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.31. 40,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,565. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.