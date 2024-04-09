PBMares Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 393,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $20,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 99,437.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,041,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032,873 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,450,000. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $100,019,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 190.9% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,690,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,930,000 after buying an additional 1,765,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,948,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,865,000 after buying an additional 599,382 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $41.16 and a 12-month high of $54.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.20.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

