Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Invests $236,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% in the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. KeyCorp lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.80. 308,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.