Realty Income (NYSE:O) Shares Up 0.9%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.30 and last traded at $54.11. 931,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,946,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 244.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after buying an additional 2,560,597 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth $122,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

