Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in POR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 1,022.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,105,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Portland General Electric by 86.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,554,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares during the period.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on POR shares. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

POR stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company had a trading volume of 155,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,634. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.21 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.55%.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.