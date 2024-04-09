Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 12,528 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Up 0.5 %

BBIO stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,777. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.92 and its 200-day moving average is $31.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BridgeBio Pharma ( NASDAQ:BBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

See Also

