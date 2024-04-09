Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Position Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 60.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 462,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Leonardo DRS accounts for about 1.7% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $9,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DRS. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 196.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 66.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.94. 274,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,418. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.72.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.03 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

