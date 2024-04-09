Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $8.96 Million Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,026 shares during the quarter. Columbia Banking System accounts for approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of Columbia Banking System worth $8,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,492,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,365,000 after acquiring an additional 168,751 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,880,183 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,079,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 26,010 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.05. 464,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.29. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on COLB. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stephens cut Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $462,018.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth acquired 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $51,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,111.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

