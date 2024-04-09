BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 53,789 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of BWX Technologies worth $7,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,683,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,130,000 after buying an additional 217,425 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,346,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,028,000 after buying an additional 214,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,014,000 after buying an additional 1,006,326 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,820,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,773,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,632,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,804,000 after buying an additional 211,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,046. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

