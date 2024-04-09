Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires 88,333 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,333 shares during the quarter. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group comprises about 1.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $455,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.56.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $37.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 35,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,258,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,410,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 13,374 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $477,451.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,723.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,890 shares of company stock valued at $3,533,839 over the last 90 days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.