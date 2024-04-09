Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 83,405 Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,848,000. Light & Wonder accounts for 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Light & Wonder at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the second quarter worth $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNW traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.23. 92,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,472. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 1.78. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $770.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.30 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. Light & Wonder’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of Light & Wonder stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Light & Wonder news, CFO Oliver Chow sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total transaction of $128,814.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,505.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siobhan Lane sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $359,203.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,450.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,537 shares of company stock valued at $760,427. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

