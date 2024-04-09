Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Bought by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Helen of Troy comprises 1.1% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $6,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock traded up $2.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.20. The stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,985. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.61. Helen of Troy Limited has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

