Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 64,562 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 64,562 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.23% of CymaBay Therapeutics worth $6,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Raymond James downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.65.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CBAY remained flat at $32.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,430. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 0.32.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 18,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $435,599.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Dorling sold 6,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $143,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,279 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.