Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $826,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.35. 30,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.18. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $178.40 and a twelve month high of $256.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.32.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 31.45 EPS for the current year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

