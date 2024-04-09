Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Shares Up 4.7%

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $10.60. 216,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 530,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Friday.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $883.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. Analysts anticipate that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paragon 28

In related news, insider Albert Dacosta bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $255,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,339,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,692,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

