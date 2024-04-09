B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 63,745 PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,415,000. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up about 1.2% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC owned 0.42% of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,528,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $536,000.

Get PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $100.83. 3,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,335. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.79.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Dividend Announcement

About PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.